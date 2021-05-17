NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state economic officials and Ascent Buildings, LLC announced Monday the company will establish new operations in Sumner County.
Ascent Buildings will invest more than $10 million and create more than 120 jobs over the next two years.
Founded in 2020, Ascent Buildings is a full service, pre-engineered steel building manufacturer with headquarters and manufacturing operations in Portland, TN. The company specializes in manufacturing structural systems, roof systems, wall panels and additional architectural and commercial grade products.
“Tennessee’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector is fueled by companies like Ascent Buildings, and we are proud that this newly-formed company is establishing operations in our state,” Lee said in a news release. “Ascent Buildings will benefit from Tennessee’s highly-skilled workforce and central location, and I wish the company a long and successful partnership with Tennessee.”
“After many months of planning and preparation, we are excited to start producing steel buildings at our Portland, Tennessee facility. We are proud to revitalize a long-standing plant in the Portland area and offer new and exciting job opportunities within this outstanding community,” Ascent Buildings President Kimball Wells said in a news release. “Our goal is to create and maintain an excellent workplace environment with a customer focused approach to our business driven by quality and service.”
Ascent Buildings will host a job fair on Wednesday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m. at 214 Fountainhead Road in Portland. Positions range from plant positions such as welders, fitters, machine operators and material handlers to maintenance and management positions. Those interested in available position can click here to learn more.
“We are so excited to launch Ascent Buildings here in Tennessee and to open our first manufacturing facility in Portland,” Ascent Buildings vice president of manufacturing Mark Fritz said in a news release. “We are looking forward to building a great company and contributing to a wonderful community as we grow into an industry leading enterprise.”
