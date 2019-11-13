GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a third person in connection with a shooting at a grocery store on Sunday, according to a news release.
Gallatin Police said Jordan Eakes has been arrested in reference to the shooting at Save A Lot, located at 315 E. Main St.
Eakes has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, possession of Schedule VI drug for resale and tampering with evidence.
Police said on Monday that two juveniles had been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police have not released any other details on the shooting.
