WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting at a home on Fairfield Road near Westmoreland on Sunday.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined the shooting was “purely accidental.”
The shooting happened at 9:30 a.m. and the child was taken by ambulance to a Nashville hospital where he later died.
The sheriff’s office does not expect to release any further details on the shooting.
