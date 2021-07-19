Sumner County map

WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A six-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting at a home on Fairfield Road near Westmoreland on Sunday.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined the shooting was “purely accidental.”

The shooting happened at 9:30 a.m. and the child was taken by ambulance to a Nashville hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office does not expect to release any further details on the shooting.

 

