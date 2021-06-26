PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Three people have been killed in a crash involving at least three vehicles on Highway 109 near Portland overnight, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
Highway 109 was closed for several hours during the investigation of the crash.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.