GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Another death has been reported on Tuesday relating to COVID-19 at a nursing facility in Gallatin.
According to the mayor of Gallatin, 21 patients have died from the virus at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility last month.
Earlier this month, the Sumner Regional Medical Center sent News4 the following statement about its response to the Gallatin Center incident:
The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has been reopened, and we continue to work in close partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health to coordinate the appropriate care for patients received during the facility's initial evacuation. We are no longer utilizing our emergency response team for this incident.
Officials previously said more than 70 residents and 30 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
