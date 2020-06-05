HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two suspects were arrested on Thursday after stealing a delivery truck in the Durham Farms area containing appliances, according to Hendersonville Police.
The delivery truck was left running in front of a home while the workers unloaded ordered items. As one of the workers returned to the truck, two men were seen closing the door on the truck and driving away.
Officers located the truck and an accompanying Dodge Charger on Vietnam Veterans Parkway and were able to stop both vehicles. Lawrence Howard, 25, and Joquan Webster, 19, were arrested for stealing the vehicle and its cargo. Both were subcontracted employees for the delivery company and were able to obtain information on the route. Both were charged with theft over $60,000. Webster was also charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
