COTTONTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Two people are in custody after a shooting in a rural area of Sumner County on Wednesday morning.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said someone was shot at a home on Shun Pike. Two suspects ran from the scene into the woods nearby.
The two suspects were caught shortly after the shooting.
