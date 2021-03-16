Sumner County map
 

PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on U.S. Highway 31W on Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 31W and TGT Road around 10:15 a.m.

Lanes on Highway 31W are closed while the crash is under investigation.

 
 

