PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on U.S. Highway 31W on Tuesday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 31W and TGT Road around 10:15 a.m.
Lanes on Highway 31W are closed while the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.