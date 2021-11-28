WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A man has been killed after a dispute between neighbors ended in gunfire on Saturday, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a dispute between neighbors Brian Cummins and David McDaniel at property on Charles Brown Road near Westmoreland.
Detectives reported that Cummins had come onto McDaniel’s property uninvited and following an exchange was shot by McDaniel. Cummins died at the hospital.
McDaniel has been arrested on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. He is in custody at the Sumner County Jail.
