HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two other people were injured after a collision Friday on Long Hollow Pike, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Daniel Dale Reed, 61, of Westmoreland, was killed in the crash. Reed was a passenger in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck driven by Paul S. Webster, 86, also of Westmoreland.
Webster was traveling west on Long Hollow Pike when a 2020 Toyota Tundra Pickup truck driven east by Gregory A. Cole, 63, of Cottontown, moved into the left-turn lane at Upper Station Camp Creek Road. Cole failed to yield right of way and turned in front of Webster’s truck, according to troopers. Webster’s truck struck Cole’s truck on the passenger side, causing it to flip.
