Sumner Schools implements 'Extended Hybrid Schedule'

Sumner County Schools will "implement Extended Hybrid Schedule" into December.
Starting Monday, Middle and high school students will attend classes based "on the Extended Hybrid schedule through December 4."
Students in grades kindergarten to fifth grade, as well as CDC and pre-kindergarten, "will continue to attend school full-time, each day of the week."
The school system said their goal is "to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities."
