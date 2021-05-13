GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Gallatin City Council has given the green light to a 171-home expansion, annexing 59-acres of land from the county that adjoins Douglas Lane. Neighbors fear will create an abundance future traffic with an entrance and exit between the Twin Eagles subdivision and Douglas Lane.
Douglas Lane is a narrow, country road with multiple 90-degreee turns.
"I’ve lived there since 2012 and they have never been any plans for an entrance or an exit," Josh Graham, who lives in Twin Eagles subdivision, said. "There were never any plans, five years before that or 10 years before that.
The builder only proposed this new entrance and exit so they could annex county land and put another high-density housing subdivision in our city."
As of now, there are no plans to widen Douglas Lane.
Neighbors though, feel there are better options for a connection to the subdivision.
"Other portions are more suitable for entrance and exit," Graham said. "The residents that came to the city council meetings to oppose this annexation didn't bring giant check presentation with them. This comes down to money spoke louder than the opinion of constituents."
"This was the alternative I thought should be considered because 109 is at end of cul-de-sac," Scott Goodwin said of end of Boxwood Ct in the Twin Eagles subdivision.
"We are going to have development come in and maybe another access road," Eileen George, City Council Member, said. "People on Douglas Ln will be perfectly fine with whatever happens coming forward."
The entrance onto Douglas Lane will not be required until 88 homes have been completed in the expansion area.
