GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying two suspects who may be responsible for several recent burglaries and thefts from homes under construction.
The sheriff’s office has seen a rash of similar type burglaries involving homes under construction where items such as appliances and cabinetry were stolen.
Two people unknown to the owner/builder did not have permission to be in the property or remove items from a White House area home at 4:54 a.m.
Deputies want to identify the suspects or speak with anyone they may have sold or attempted to sell similar items in order to determine if the items are stolen.
If you have information about the thefts, contact Det. Brandon Carter at 615-442-1865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.