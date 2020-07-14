GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — The Sumner County Board of Education was presented with a plan to reopen this fall from staff and it includes a hybrid, staggered schedule for both online and in-class learning if the virus starts spreading.
Director Dr. Del Phillips shared the “Pathway to Re-entry” Tuesday night to map out how school will open August 3rd.
“I’m proud of what we produced,” says Dr. Phillips but he says it is not a perfect plan. “We have to give us some flexibility in the plan.”
The documented was not immediately released online but will be available Tuesday night after the board meeting. Parents can expect school specific plans Wednesday morning sent to them.
The school system is proposing a tiered approach with three categories of the spread, minimal, moderate, and substantial. The school in-class response would be traditional, hybrid, and remote accordingly.
If the spread is minimal – school buildings open, implementing preventative practices but may have targeted closings and hybrid schedules. Parents can choose the traditional schedule (Sumner Connect for students and families directly impacted by COVID19) or Virtual Academy (that parents can choose a full semester commitment for grades 9-12, grades K-8 is a 9-week commitment).
A moderate spread — school buildings open (hybrid schedule and potential targeted or short term, minimum of 10 day closure). Hybrid students learn from school and home supported by Sumner Connect and Google Classroom. They’ll break students up by last names for when they should be in class and when they’ll be virtual. A-K goes to school Monday and Thursday, L-Z goes to school Tuesday and Friday. Everyone stays home on Wednesday.
In the case of a substantial spread — school buildings will be closed, staff will report to their assigned locations unless otherwise instructed, select students may be allowed on campuses with required social distancing and cleaning protocols. Distance remote learning would happen with Sumner Connect and Google Classroom.
“We do believe that in-person learning is the best. We fundamentally believe that is the best option. We also realize that our plan is trying to maintain that and maximize that time,” says Dr. Phillips.
If a student tests positive for the virus in a class, it’s likely all students in that class work remotely for at least 72 hours.
Masks are not required for students in class unless a state mandate is put in place. They are however required for students riding the bus because of space concerns there. Students without them will be provided them.
The school district will also check temperatures midday because they said Tuesday they believe parents will be responsible to get a reading in the morning.
As for extracurricular activities, the school system is leaving guidelines up to the TSSAA for if students will play. They say even if a student learns from home, the county will still consider them eligible to participate in after school activities.
“We’ve tried to think through the policy and be as student and staff-centric as possible," Dr. Phillip said. "You know it’s not like I would make that decision about students being virtual and allowed to play athletics if we weren’t in a pandemic.“
The board is expected to vote on the plan next week at their regular meeting.
