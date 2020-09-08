GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - More students in Sumner County will return to the classroom today as the district ends its hybrid learning model and resumes a traditional, in-person schedule.
This morning the district will return to a full-time, in person learning model for students in grades K through 12.
That means all students will be back in the classroom five days a week until the school district says otherwise.
Educators say the plan had been to bring kids back to learning in person as soon as possible, while making sure students and staff all stayed safe and healthy.
Students enrolled in the Sumner Virtual Academy will stay on the same schedule.
