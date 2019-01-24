GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A student has been arrested after allegedly making a social media threat toward a Sumner County School.
School officials received information about the post regarding Station Camp High School on Wednesday night and immediately informed law enforcement.
According to spokesperson Jeremy Johnson, there is no credibility to the threat.
The student reportedly told investigators that his post was meant to be "a joke."
In addition to his arrest, the student will be facing disciplinary action at school.
"We appreciate the continued support of our local law enforcement agencies. We also encourage parents to continue to discuss and foster proper use of social media," Johnson said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.