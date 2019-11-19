HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A special education teacher in Sumner County was arrested after witnesses told police the teacher abused a five-year-old nonverbal boy with autism.
The teacher, identified as 45-year-old April Chandler, was arrested Monday and charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment. She is a special education teacher at George A. Whitten Elementary School in Hendersonville.
The incident happened on Friday. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4, a teacher aide told police that the boy with autism pulled papers off a bulletin board. When the aide started to put the paper back on the board, Chandler reportedly said "Don't worry about that. I'm going to get him." Chandler then grabbed the boy's arm in a "forceful, angry manner," according to the affidavit. The aide took photographs of red marks and scratches on the boy's arm.
Police asked the aide if she had witnessed any other behavior like this from Chandler, and she detailed another incident in which the victim tried to sit on Chandler's lap, and Chandler nudged him away and he fell down.
Another witness told police of another instance in which Chandler was changing the boy -- who isn't potty trained -- in a "rough manner." The boy started to cry, and then Chandler reportedly insulted his appearance before saying, "I would be crying as well." The witness filed a complaint with human resources at the school.
News4 reached out to Sumner County Schools for comment but did not hear back.
Chandler met her $5,000 bond and is out of jail.
