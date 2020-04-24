SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a missing endangered juvenile.
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Mikaila Aiden Carlton left her home without her medications and has not been seen since. Carlton has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or has contact with her is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838 or notify your local police department.
