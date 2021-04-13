Sumner County Sheriff's Office searches for 'road rage' shooting suspect

Deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman involved in a "road rage" incident last week.
According to law enforcement, the victim and another woman were arguing while driving on Highway 109 near the Portland Hospital. The sheriff's office said the drivers of both vehicles were "brake checking", hand gestures, and arguing through open windows.
The victim told the sheriff's office that a woman pulled up on her passenger side with the window down, brandished a gun, and fired one shot in her moving vehicles direction. The shooting took place near East Boiling Springs Road on Highway 109.
Police said during their inspection, the victim's vehicle "did display fresh damage consistent with being struck by a bullet on the front passenger door."
Police said the suspect has short brownish blonde hair and was driving a gold colored newer model SUV. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 615-442-1839.
