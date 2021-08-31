HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From inside a bathroom at Beech High School, cell phone video captured the unnerving moments a student chokes out a classmate before kicking him in the face.

Sumner County parent and mother of four teens Kimberly Clark was visibly shaken watching the video for the first time Tuesday.

"That just literally made my whole entire skin crawl that our kids would be involved in something like that with all the other students standing around and it literally has shaken me up just to see that video. That is horrible. I'm speechless," she said.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says the student at the center of the case is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

"The kick to the head, it makes me sick to my stomach. Just to watch someone completely defenseless could have a life-threatening injury and a physical injury that could hurt him for the rest of his life and be permanent," said Beech High alum Brent Becknal.

While it wasn't immediately clear what led up to the incident on Monday, parents and former students say it doesn't matter.

"It's sad to see how it's changed over the last few years of me going there," Becknal said. "Definitely just a different era of people."

The victim of the assault was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said he was treated and released.

Beech High School administration released a statement following the incident:

"This assault is under investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and school administration. One student was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges and school level discipline," the school said in an email to News4 on Tuesday.

The assault at the school on Monday comes two days after students from Beech and Hendersonville high schools were involved in a fight that injured one student and led to two others being arrested.