HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bathroom fight at one of the high schools.

The school resource officer reported the fight at Beech High School around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The parents took one of the victims of the fight to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said he was treated and released.

After gathering evidence, the sheriff's office has arrested one male student for aggravated assault.

"The kick to the head, it makes me sick to my stomach. Just to watch someone completely defenseless could have a life-threatening injury and a physical injury that could hurt him for the rest of his life and be permanent," said Brent Beckman. "It's sad to see how it's changed over the last few years of me going there. Definitely just a different era of people."

"That just literally made my whole entire skin crawl that our kids would be involved in something like that with all the other students standing around and it literally has shaken me up just to see that video. That is horrible. I'm speechless," said Kimberly Creek.

The school principal and the deputy also responded to the incident. The administration at Beech High school has released a statement on the incident.

"This assault is under investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and school administration. One student was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges and school level discipline," the school said in an email to News4 on Tuesday.

The incident at the school on Monday comes two days after students from Beech and Hendersonville high schools were involved in a fight that injured one student and two others were arrested.