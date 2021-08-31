Sumner County

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bathroom fight at one of the high schools.

The school resource officer reported the fight at Beech High School around 9:30 a.m.

The parents of one of the victims of the fight was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said he was treated and released.

After gathering evidence, the sheriff's office has arrested one male student for aggravated assault.

The school principal and the deputy also responded to the incident. The administration at Beech High school has released a statement on the incident. 

"This assault is under investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and school administration. One student was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges and school level discipline," the school said in an email to News 4 on Tuesday. 

 

