SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a man who escaped trustee status and stole a car.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Casey Jordan escaped from Trustee Status at the Sumner County Animal Control Thursday at around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities say he stole a 1995 black Chevrolet Suburban with Tennessee plate U9207A. The suburban also has a large sticker on it that reads "I Wanna Bang". The car's owner told authorities the car did not have much fuel in it.
That car has been recovered.
However, authorities say Jordan has since stolen a 2014 silver Dodge Ram truck with Tennessee tag F96205 in the South Broadway area in Portland.
Authorities do not know what direction Jordan is traveling in.
Jordan had been serving a sentence for violation of probation. The original charges for that incident were theft over $1,000 and burglary.
