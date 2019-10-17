Casey Jordan.JPG
Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff's Office

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO for a man who escaped trustee status and stole a car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Casey Jordan escaped from Trustee Status at the Sumner County Animal Control Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. 

Authorities say he stole a 1995 black Chevrolet Suburban with Tennessee plate U9207A. The suburban also has a large sticker on it that reads "I Wanna Bang". The car's owner told authorities the car did not have much fuel in it. 

That car has been recovered. 

However, authorities say Jordan has since stolen a 2014 silver Dodge Ram truck with Tennessee tag F96205 in the South Broadway area in Portland. 

Sumner County Stolen Car

Authorities do not know what direction Jordan is traveling in. 

Jordan had been serving a sentence for violation of probation. The original charges for that incident were theft over $1,000 and burglary. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.