SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools will end its hybrid schedule and return to full-time, traditional school starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The school district announced on its Facebook page all students in kindergarten thru 12th grade will be attending school five days a week until further notice. The district's plan has been to return all students to in-person learning daily as soon as possible, while making sure students, staff and communities stay safe and healthy.

Students enrolled in the Sumner Virtual Academy will run on the same schedule. 

