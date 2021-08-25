Teacher desk generic
Storyblocks

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The administration at Sumner County Schools have now decided to start contacting parents directly if their children are exposed to COVID.

The policy change comes after a student was left alone in a classroom for hours. The child's mother claims her child had to sit on the floor in a classroom with 40 other students. She tells us there was a Covid-19 exposure and before parents were notified of the exposure, the kids were already sitting side-by-side.

The administration said that parents will be notified if someone in their student’s class tests positive “and give them the opportunity to monitor their student for symptoms.”

Parents were informed about the following if they receive call 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.