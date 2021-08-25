GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The administration at Sumner County Schools have now decided to start contacting parents directly if their children are exposed to COVID.
The policy change comes after a student was left alone in a classroom for hours. The child's mother claims her child had to sit on the floor in a classroom with 40 other students. She tells us there was a Covid-19 exposure and before parents were notified of the exposure, the kids were already sitting side-by-side.
The administration said that parents will be notified if someone in their student’s class tests positive “and give them the opportunity to monitor their student for symptoms.”
The purpose of this call is to provide parents with timely notice of potential exposure to a COVID positive student or staff member in your child’s class. If you receive a call, monitor your student for symptoms and make appropriate health care decisions. This is a broad notification of all students in the class to keep parents informed.
Parents were informed about the following if they receive call
More Information This is not a quarantine notification. Your student has not been identified as a close contact through the contact tracing process. You will be contacted by the Sumner County Health Department if a quarantine is recommended after contact tracing has been completed. Please monitor your student for symptoms. If symptoms develop, please keep your child home from school and consult with your healthcare provider. If your student has no symptoms, you may choose either to send them to school or quarantine. If you wish to keep your student home, you should coordinate with your student’s teachers to participate in class via Google classroom throughout the quarantine period. If your student is identified by the Sumner County Health Department as a close contact of a Covid positive individual and a quarantine is recommended, you will receive an additional call from them with quarantine dates and further guidance.
