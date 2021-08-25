GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The administration at Sumner County Schools have now decided to start contacting parents directly if their children are exposed to COVID.

The policy change comes after several parents complained about children in packed classrooms and sitting on the floor as well as children being exposed to COVID-19. The child's mother claims her child had to sit on the floor in a classroom with 40 other students. She tells us there was a Covid-19 exposure and before parents were notified of the exposure, the kids were already sitting side-by-side.

News 4 asked Sumner County Schools asked if they are considering a mask mandate and responded that parents will be notified if someone in their student’s class tests positive “and give them the opportunity to monitor their student for symptoms.”

Pull Quote The purpose of this call is to provide parents with timely notice of potential exposure to a COVID positive student or staff member in your child’s class. If you receive a call, monitor your student for symptoms and make appropriate health care decisions. This is a broad notification of all students in the class to keep parents informed.

Parents were informed about the following if they receive call