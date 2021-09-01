GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The administration at Sumner County Schools would be closed from Sept. 7 to 10 to stop the "community spread of COVID-19 among students and staff."
Sumner County Schools said it would "utilize inclement weather days" during those days, and there will be no instruction via GoogleClassroom during that time.
However, Sumner County Schools said extracurricular activities would continue after standard dismissal time, including athletic games and practices.
Normal operations will resume at Sumner County Schools on Sept. 13.
"We encourage everyone to practice safe, healthy measures during this break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our community," Sumner County Schools posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
