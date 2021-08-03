SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of kids at Sumner County Schools will start their first day of school on Tuesday as students return to the classroom at all 50 schools in the district.
The district says they are excited to have their students — roughly 30,000 total — back in the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Masks will be optional for students and staff in the district, despite rising cases of the Delta variant in Tennessee.
A SCS spokesperson tells News4 the decision to wear or not wear a mask will be up to parents and students, but added that the district will continue to keep an eye on COVID cases and get advice from state and local health officials.
They say the district will continue to practice cleaning and social distancing measures as well.
"We have partitions in different places that will continue to remain," said Jeremy Johnson, spokesperson for SCS. "We’ve encouraged our principals that in places where social distancing is possible, to do that. We’re continuing the routine cleanings we had from last year."
Johnson tells News4 the district feels they have a good plan in place and expect to have a good school year with students back in the classroom.
In 2020 the district operated on a hybrid learning schedule, with some kids learning virtually and some learning in the classroom.
For the upcoming school year, the district bought school supplies for students in Kindergarten to 8th grade to help parents impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials tell News4 the idea was put into action last year during the pandemic and was carried over to this year after they saw a continued need for assistance.
"It was so popular and something that our school board really wanted to do, we got it in the budget this year as well," Johnson said. "We think it’s a great benefit for our parents and its also great benefit for our teachers because everybody has the same supplies."
The district says parents should have already received communication from school principals about drop off and pickup times, as well as details for the first day of school.
