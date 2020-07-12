SUMNER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The school board for Sumner County Schools have unanimously voted and approved the budget for the 2020-2021 school year which includes purchasing school supplies for the students.
The schools will be working to help financially support parents with students from K-8 by purchasing most of the supplies required for the students.
Parents will be only responsible for purchasing a calculator, headphones, protractor and a compass.
The district purchased supplies will be passed out to all students as they return to school in August.
