NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Facebook, the company, is giving $60K to the Sumner County Schools in an effort to help students with technology and improve internet access across the district.

The grant will be used to help ‘close the digital divide’ that is often seen in rural areas where access to fast internet is not always possible. The money will be used to provide Wi-Fi hotspots, adaptors, and expanders.

“The pandemic has shown us that we need to expand our technology reach and our capacity for digital learning. It’s critical that Sumner County students have access to the Internet even in areas where service is not provided,” Sumner County Schools Assistant Director for Information Services Chris Brown said. “Giving rural areas access to the Internet is vital to ensure these students do not fall behind. We are grateful to Facebook for helping us in our efforts.”

Since around the time the pandemic started, Sumner County Schools has provided free internet at certain locations for students and teachers.

“This donation will make a significant impact on our ability to equip our students with the skills and knowledge our children need to be successful,” Sumner County Schools Director Del Phillips said. “Great teachers, parents and community partners lay the foundation for success. We are grateful for the generosity and vision of Facebook and look forward to a successful partnership.”

In August, Facebook announced they would be building an $800 million data center in Sumner County.