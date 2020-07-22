SUMNER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Sumner County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to request a waiver for all state testing and teacher evaluations for the coming school year.
The vote requests that Governor Bill Lee issues a waiver for all state testing requirements and teacher evaluations during the pandemic.
In a resolution following the vote, the Sumner County Board of Education wrote in part, "SCS students and teachers face the same continuing challenges and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic."
"The Sumner County Board of Education believes it is in the best interest of our students, teachers and administrators to focus on student needs without the burden of high stakes testing and teacher evaluations."
The request seeks to waive the requirements for TCAP tests, "including but not limited to TNReady assessments, English Language Learner assessments, alternative TCAP assessments, End-of-Course examinations, and TEAM evaluaions."
The request also aims at waiving the requirements for holding a 180-day school year and six and a half hours of instructional time each school day.
"The Sumner County Board of Education is certain that Sumner County Schools can provide rigorous, quality instruction without requiring students to meet remotely for six and a half hours every day," the resolution states.
Follow News4 and the Ready4School homepage for the latest school reopening news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.