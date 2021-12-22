WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) – Sumner County Police and Sumner County Animal Control are investigating an incident in which a woman was attacked by a kangaroo on Wednesday.
According to Smokey Barn News, first responders went to a residence on 300 Valley RD around 5:45 p.m. after hearing the woman was attacked.
According to the Sumner County’s Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s husband stepped in after his wife was attacked by the animal. Both sustained minor injuries in the attack but refused to be transported.
The kangaroo involved in the incident is now deceased.
