HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several parents reached out to News 4’s Tosin Fakile and told her some schools in the district have several cases of Covid-19. They claim they’re not finding out from the schools or the county’s health department, instead its parents and even the kids doing their own contact tracing.

“Saturday morning, a friend who reached out is one my son’s classmates who he is close with, tested positive. At that point we had no communication from the school, no communication from anybody. And I'm like wow,” Jane Shultz who is a parent with a child in the Sumner County School district said.

After finding that out, Jane Schultz chose to quarantine her family and her child who goes to school in Hendersonville.

“It’s happening in Hendersonville. It’s Merrol Hyde Magnet School. People need to know. Parents need to know,” Shultz said when I asked her what school her son attends.

Parents say there’s no communication from the schools their children go to, and they’re left to fend for themselves

“So I went to our private Facebook group and was like, 'is anyone comfortable sharing from the families themselves?' After the weekend, and people finding out from a Facebook thread were up to 13 positives,” Shultz said.

“I know several parents, dozens of parents who have kids with Covid cases right now that they may have either caught from the school or on the school bus,” Dr. Shanique Nixon, a Sumner County Parent said. “Parents are taking it upon themselves to do their best to reach out and of course that gets more difficult as your kids get older. Or even in the case if you have a child in kindergarten or first grade. This is their first year, you may not know any other parent at all. So how do you communicate with them, how do you make sure they are aware and they take the correct precautions,” she added.

Dr. Shanique Nixon recently pulled her child who is immune-compromised out of her Sumner School.

“We really planned and hoped to send her this year thinking they were going to implement similar to last year,” Nixon said. “But no mask , no contact tracing, nothing but hand washing just kind of said to me, your kids health is not our top priority,” she added.

Contact Tracing For Sumner Schools is done by the Sumner County Health Department but parents would rather cut out the middle man.

“The county health department is completely overwhelmed and its left to the child to help the county department contact trace. How can we expect children to be effective contact tracers when the school could just contact parents directly if there’s been a positive case in their class,” Wes Duenkel, another parent in the Sumner County School System said.

Parents who spoke to News 4 said they have taken their concerns to members on the Sumner County School Board through emails. Parents add that communication is essential in a pandemic.

“The county needs to figure out a way to get parents and kids notified so we can stop the outbreak and start preventing our children from getting sick,” Shultz said.

“Some districts have a data dashboard where there’s, say you can know how many positive cases are in a school and how many kids are in quarantine so parents have the information they can use to evaluate the risk. Sumner County is not doing that

News 4 reached out to Sumner Schools about Covid-19 cases in the district and were told all questions about Covid-19 in Sumner County Schools goes through the Sumner County Health Department.

In a zoom conference with media on Monday, News 4 asked Health commissioner Dr. Piercey if they were doing contact tracing for Sumner Schools and said they are.