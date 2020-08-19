Some parents in Sumner County are concerned about the level of communication between school officials and parents, especially when it comes to students with special needs.
They say a lot of attention was focused on getting things up and running this year but now they’re lacking basic information on their child's care.
Lorraine Looney is the mother of 3 young boys, ages ten, seven and five, all in elementary school together in Sumner County.
"We want to and we need to be informed,” said Looney who not only is a mother but also runs the Sumner County special needs collaborative.
Her biggest concern right now is whether her youngest, who has autism and speech delays is getting the attention he needs.
Looney, along with other parents say they’re left with many unanswered questions. even as many have returned to in-person classes.
“They are very young. some don’t have verbal skills at all and so they need us to speak for them and speak up for them,” said Looney.
While there were hours of discussion at school board meetings, as well as question and answer Facebook lives, there was nothing specifically for parents of those with special needs.
She says emails have gone unanswered to parents and some don’t even know who their child's case manager is.
Something they should have known weeks ago.
“I think what we’re looking for really is the same level of attention and the same level of information as typical students had,” said Looney.
Sumner County district officials tell News4 starting this week, students in special ed classrooms are now attending schools 5 days a week.
And staff will be monitoring those students closely.
Looney says parents just want more feedback than they’re currently getting.
“They cant come home and tell us oh yeah i get speech therapy today. some kids are non-verbal. they can’t tell us what’s going on in the classroom,” said Looney.
Sumner County school officials tell News4 parents were able to choose whether they wanted their students back in the classroom or learn virtually from home.
School officials say they are doing their best to make sure all students are getting the same level of attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.