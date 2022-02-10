HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office will address a human trafficking operation where they teamed up with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies.

Those agencies took down 13 men involved in sex crimes in a sting operation that began on February 3.

Undercover officers placed several decoy ads on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

According to the TBI, the focus of the operation was to identify those looking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

They come from all parts of town, including Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Clarksville.

Their charges range from patronizing prostitution with a minor, trafficking for commercial sex act, and solicitation of a minor.

This has been a statewide effort, as law enforcement in Knoxville is also cracking down on "sextoration," an online crime directed at kids to engage in sex or obtain images.

On Wednesday, we learned one of those men, Joshua Sendish, worked at Ezell-Harding Christian School as a guitar instructor.

The school released this statement:

"Yesterday, we were informed that an independent contractor who gives guitar lessons on campus after school to some of our students was arrested for incidents that occurred off campus and did not involve any of our students or Ezell-Harding Christian School.

“This person will not be allowed back on our campus in any capacity. As we do for anyone who is on campus working with students, this person underwent a background check and had no prior incidents of any type while giving guitar lessons."

TBI wants to help protect your kids by reminding them to never create, request, or share images.

The SCSO will address the operation on Thursday in a press event at 10 a.m.