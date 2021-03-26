The Sumner County Mayor is advising residents to continue to wear masks in public places and social distance after extending the county's declaration of emergency.
Mayor Anthony Holt said the extension of the Declaration of Emergency started on March 20, 2020, until April 1. Holt is asking residents to do the following to stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing
- avoid large crowds
- wash your hands frequently
- wear a face mask while in public places
