SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has announced he is extending the county-wide mask mandate to lower the spread of COVID-19.

The order originally went into effect on July 7 and this extension keeps the mandate in place until 11:59 p.m. on August 29. 

"We must all continue to do our part to slow the spread of this virus," Holt said. "Health professionals still recommend that wearing face coverings is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves and others. My purpose is to take steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of our citizens and to preserve our economy."

Mayor Holt was able to issue the order after Gov. Bill Lee gave county mayors the authority to issue mask mandates under his Executive Order 54. 

The governor extended that order Friday. 

