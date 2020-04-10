Gallatin Center

GALLATIN (WSMV) - Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt confirms a 13th patient has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin facility last month.

The Sumner Regional Medical Center sent News4 the following statement about its response to the Gallatin Center incident: 

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has been reopened, and we continue to work in close partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health to coordinate the appropriate care for patients received during the facility's initial evacuation. We are no longer utilizing our emergency response team for this incident.

Officials say more than 70 residents and 30 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. 

