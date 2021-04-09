SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - This weekend could look a lot different in Sumner County. They will soon end their mask mandate, joint a host of other counties in middle Tennessee to do away with a mandate.

Wilson County to end mask mandate LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County will be letting their mask mandate expire tonight at 11:59 p.m.

The Mayor of Sumner County, Anthony Holt says the mask mandate will end tonight just before midnight. The reason for this decision, both the decline in COVID-19 cases, paired with the increase in vaccinations in Sumner county.

"I think its ending toO soon," Rosie Taylor told News 4.

Some people like Taylor want to see it extended.

She fears things could trend in the wrong direction soon after lifting the mask mandate.

"It's too many people with Corona, they are not taking it seriously," Taylor said.

Today in downtown Gallatin on the square, it was about a 50/50 split between people wearing or not wearing mask. Some say they will continue to wear out of respect for others.

"I'm on the fence," Toni Monhollen said. "I don't like them. Lot of elderly people feel safer with it and will feel safer with the mask on."

Others feel it should be a personal decision when deciding on wearing a mask.

"I'm pretty happy about it just because it is getting warmer," April Faulton said of the end of the mask mandate. "I work at Ice Cream Social and we will continue to wear ours."

"We've kept the mask mandate as long as we should, whoever is choosing to get vaccine gets it and who doesn't, doesn't," Meia Turner said. "I think it should be between the person."

People will be required to wear a mask when visiting government buildings.

That excludes school buildings at this time.

The mayor says bough some local businesses may require the use of face coverings.