People will not need to wear masks in public places when visiting Sumner County starting Friday night, an announcement from the mayor’s office stated.
Mayor of Sumner County Anthony Holt said the mask mandate executive order will expire just before midnight on Friday. The reason behind his decision is due to the “declining number of COIVD cases” and the increase in vaccinated residents.
The mask mandate executive order started in Sumner County on Oct. 24, 2020 with the primary reason to stop the spread of COVID.
However, people will be required to wear a mask when visiting government buildings. This excludes all school buildings. Holt said local businesses may require the use of face coverings.
“I want to thank each of you for working together to keep our community and to keep our local economy strong,” Holt said in statement on Friday.
