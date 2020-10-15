SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Castalian Springs man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force started conducting an undercover online investigation in January regarding child pornography being downloaded from an online platform.
Agents then identified 52-year-old Albert Clark as the man responsible for downloading the material.
On Thursday, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Clark with 31 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of tampering with evidence.
Clark was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
