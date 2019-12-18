SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An investigation by the TBI has led to the indictment of a Goodlettsville man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the TBI, 62-year-old Drexel Cleveland is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
In March, TBI acted on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Cleveland had uploaded and received multiple images of child pornography through an online application.
Millersville Police Department and TBI agents arrested Cleveland on Tuesday. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on $150,000 bond.
