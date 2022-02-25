GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Deputies in Sumner county have charged a man with indecent exposure after they say he exposed himself at an elementary school in Gallatin.
According to an affidavit, a school resource officer was working the dismissal line at Vena Stuart Elementary school last week when they noticed a man get out of a vehicle shirtless. The SRO asked the man, identified as 27-year-old Caleb Robb, to put a shirt on if he was going to be outside of the vehicle. The deputy says Cobb mumbled something, let his daughter into the vehicle, grabbed the sweatpants he was wearing and said "I'll take it all off."
The deputy says Robb then left the school parking lot in a hurry. Once Robb left, others nearby approached the deputy telling him that Robb had exposed his genitals and buttocks to parents and children in the pickup line.
Robb was taken into custody after an alleged struggle the following day at his home. He's currently in the Sumner County jail on a $10K bond.
