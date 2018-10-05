GALLATIN, TN (WSMV)- This morning, TBI agents confirmed the arrest of Sumner County man, Erik Wayne Wix, for possession of child pornography.
Wix has been arrested and is charged with three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, and three counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Wix was allegedly receiving child pornography via social media. TBI received a cyber tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, prompting an investigation.
According to the TBI, the social media accounts identified in the investigation involved Wix and an underage female.
Wix is booked in Sumner County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
