NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.

FBI agents arrested Ronnie B. Presley, 42, of Bethpage, TN, on Friday night in Old Hickory.

Presley is the ninth person with Tennessee connections to be arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riots.

He is expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge on Monday.