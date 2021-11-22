SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Sumner County is looking for Tennessee residents to join their team of bus drivers.
Andrew Grasty, the Director of Transportation for Sumner County Schools, said that their team needs 40 bus drivers.
He believes that there is no need for people to feel intimidated about becoming a driver.
“Anybody can do it,” Grasty said. “If you can drive a car, you can drive a school bus.”
The perks of becoming a bus driver include retirement benefits, state health insurance, and time off when school is out.
“To see the kids every day and to see them smile, it’s life-changing,” Grasty said.
If you are interested in becoming a bus driver for Sumner County, visit https://sumnerschools.org/index.php/now-hiring.
