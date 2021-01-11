NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Sumner County Health Department says they had to cancel COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday due to low supply.
According to their website, 11 time slots had to be rescheduled. The distribution is done at Volunteer State Community College, which on Monday morning was an empty parking lot full of cones prepared to direct drivers.
But some, like Metro Public Health Department, say their distribution is off to a steady start.
“We heard a lot of positive comments from people on how well it was organized,” says Brian Todd, with Metro Public Health Department.
He says this weekend, their first 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to patients 75 and older.
“Why do it only on weekends? Well, during the week we are in 1A2. So, we will be offering the vaccine to dental offices, primary care offices, funeral home director, that’s who is in 1A2,” Todd explains.
Metro Public Health says they’re booked every weekend for the rest of January, all 4,800 slots gone in under 24 hours. But they hope to open more slots as the vaccine becomes more readily available.
“We are kind of at the end of the line,” says Todd. “So, you know, you have the federal government, and Pfizer and Moderna making decisions. And then of course it comes to the state – and the state would love to have more as well. And then it comes to the local health department.”
Sumner County says they will vaccinate at Volunteer State Community College Tuesday and Thursday this week. They say to call ahead of time to ensure they have enough supply.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through Sumner County you can click here or call (615) 206-1100.
Metro Public Health Department can click here to book an appointment or call (615) 862-7777.
To ensure no doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are wasted, Metro Public Health Department has started a “Standby List” which will start Tuesday, January 12. Those who are interested can email COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov. to enter their name each day it is operational. Entrants should be able to get to the Five Points area of East Nashville within 30 minutes of the day’s drawing at 2:30PM.
