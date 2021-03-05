SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County group is focusing on bridging the gap of needs not met for the elderly.
One way they’ve done it is with affordable transportation, and now they’re helping meet one important need for the elderly during this pandemic, for free.
If you’re 60 and older and live in Gallatin or Hendersonville, and have a vaccination scheduled, the folks at Community Life Bridge can pick you up and take you to get vaccinated at no cost.
Community Life Bridge has been offering affordable transportation to seniors 60 and over for two years.
“It’s a volunteer-driven door-to-door through transportation membership program,” said Executive Director Loren Sluder.
“These people here have been just unbelievable,” said Sumner County resident Bonnie Bennett. “Nice, help you anyway that you need to get your groceries out, open the door for you, go with you.”
And now they’re doing even more to help.
“Transportation was a gap for our older adults being able to get to their COVID-19 vaccinations so we just reached out to our community partners, some of the people in local government, and said we want to be a part of the solution here,” Sluder said.
Now the group is waiving membership and ride fees to get people both vaccine doses.
“If you have an appointment at Vol State, we pick them up at their homes and take them through the Vol State vaccination site,” Sluder said. “Everybody is masked when they are taking rides. They actually wipe down the vehicles and attempt to get some type of distance — we do have them sit in the back seat.”
But the organization says their service goes beyond just meeting the need for vaccination.
“Isolation is already something we work hard to combat in our older adults in our community,” Sluder said. “So it means a lot to us to be able to combat that and get them out.”
If you want to volunteer with Community Life Bridge to help transport seniors, click here to learn more.
