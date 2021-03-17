SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Every third Tuesday of the month, the Summer County Food Bank holds a food distribution event for families in need in the county.
With COVID making the need even greater, the food bank is finding more ways to help the community.
Now, families in Sumner County can get these boxes one more day every month.
“Especially since we’re not working, it helps us really good towards the end of the month, the end of the week. It comes in handy,” said Sumner County resident Joe Acfalle.
Every family who comes through the food bank gets about 100 pounds of food.
“I’m taking it to my clients, and it helps them so much,” said Heather Sanders. “And myself as well; I’m a single mama and you never know when you’re going to have to ask for anything.”
James Gill, executive director of the Sumner County Food Bank, says the greater demand during the pandemic had meant turning people away.
“Especially during this COVID situation we would have anywhere from 600 to 750 families,” Gill said. “We’d run out of food and I’d have to turn away 150 to 200 families every month. That’s hard.”
That’s why they’re stepping up their efforts.
“We decided to have another food giveaway, the fourth Saturday of each month,” Gill said. “People don’t believe there’s hungry children and families in Sumner County — there are.”
The additional day means the food bank will now need about 100,000 pounds of food a month.
“Where I was spending about $8,000 a month, I’m now spending between $18 to 21,000 a month to do what we’re doing right now,” Gill said. “We had a goal — I had a goal when I started this food bank — I wanted to see that no family in Sumner County could say I can’t have food for my family.”
The Sumner County Food Bank plans to keep the additional food distribution day until June and then re-evaluate the need further.
To learn more about the Sumner County Food Bank click here.
