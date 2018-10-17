SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, working in tough conditions and working long hours.
Sometimes they're forced to leave scenes of fires and crimes to get basic supplies like drinking water.
Now, a new group in Sumner County is serving them on the front lines.
The Sumner County Fire Buffs operate the first vehicle ever dedicated to helping firefighters during long days in Sumner County. They're the fourth group like this in the state.
They drop everything - just like firefighters do - to get to to a scene, but instead, they're there to make sure the firefighters have what they need.
Mark Harrington founded the group after he saw the kind of conditions that firefighters work in and realized that they don't have access to basic supplies when they need a break.
Harrington used to bring cases of water to scenes by himself, but now he's got a team of people who set up care stations for firefighters with snacks, drinks and just a place to sit. Sometimes they'll have warm coffee or a cold towel, depending on the day's weather conditions.
"When you take that fire coat off and hand them a cold towel and a bottle of water and a chair to sit in with a fan blowing on them, it's probably one of the greatest things ever. On a 90-degree day, and you just want somewhere to sit and rest for a few minutes, it's amazing," Harrington said.
Harrington said people don't realize how crucial this service is for first responders.
"When you call 911, the tones go off, and they're a 100 miles a minute to get to your home or your emergency. When they get there, put your fire out, those guys are exhausted," he said.
The Sumner County Fire Buffs organization is about a year old, and they need more volunteers and donations. Click here for more information on how you can help.
